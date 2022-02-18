Analysts Anticipate Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will announce $102.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.70 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $87.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year sales of $434.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420.00 million to $439.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $482.13 million, with estimates ranging from $469.00 million to $493.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Shares of CHUY traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.05. 11,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,472. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 330,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 117,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,471,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,079,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

