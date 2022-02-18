Analysts Anticipate Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Comtech Telecommunications posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 182.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMTL. Citigroup raised their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.71. 101,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,515. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.65 million, a PE ratio of 414.28 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is presently 800.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

