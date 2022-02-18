Analysts Anticipate Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Novo Nordisk A/S posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Novo Nordisk A/S.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVO. DNB Markets cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $278,383,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after purchasing an additional 555,300 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,181,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $58,800,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,246,000. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.