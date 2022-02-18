Analysts Anticipate onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Analysts forecast that onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) will announce $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for onsemi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. onsemi posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that onsemi will report full year sales of $7.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $8.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover onsemi.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on onsemi from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on onsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shares of onsemi stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.93. The stock had a trading volume of 277,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277,710. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.53. onsemi has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,799 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 170.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after buying an additional 7,602,971 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 156.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,672,000 after buying an additional 4,032,943 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,072,000 after buying an additional 3,588,933 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in onsemi by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,451 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in onsemi by 63.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

