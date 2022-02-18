Analysts Anticipate Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.02). Pyxis Tankers posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pyxis Tankers.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

PXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

PXS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 473 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,670. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.57. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 57,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 120,800 shares during the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

