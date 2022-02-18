Analysts Anticipate The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $461.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will report $461.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Wendy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $475.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $455.30 million. Wendy’s posted sales of $474.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wendy’s will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wendy’s.

Get Wendy's alerts:

WEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Argus cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,874,000 after buying an additional 1,053,747 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,580,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,190,000 after buying an additional 518,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,627,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,071,000 after buying an additional 351,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,685,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,744,000 after buying an additional 339,175 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,391,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,199,000 after buying an additional 151,984 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEN remained flat at $$22.71 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,065,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,182. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wendy’s (WEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.