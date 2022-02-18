Analysts Anticipate Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Transocean reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Transocean.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

Transocean stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.40. 834,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,909,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Transocean has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $5.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,163,116 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 120,643 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 601,439 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 454,756 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

