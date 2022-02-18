Analysts Expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Civeo’s earnings. Civeo reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Civeo.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 7,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $165,004.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,134 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,838. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Civeo by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Civeo by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Civeo by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Civeo by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 38,167 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Civeo has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

