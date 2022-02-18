Analysts Expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Will Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Fiserv reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $93.67. The company had a trading volume of 92,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,769,557. The firm has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 158,031 shares worth $16,195,524. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

