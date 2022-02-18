Analysts Expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will report sales of $194.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $195.00 million. FormFactor posted sales of $186.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year sales of $817.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $857.50 million, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $865.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,105. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.77.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

