Analysts Expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) will report ($0.75) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to ($2.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCKT. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

RCKT traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 25,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,418. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah purchased 22,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $381,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

