Analysts Offer Predictions for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on CORT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $22.34 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.