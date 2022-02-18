Analysts Offer Predictions for Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

NYSE QSR opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,011,000 after buying an additional 35,145 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $265,958.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $986,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 87.60%.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

