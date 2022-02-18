Analysts Set Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Price Target at $26.93

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.93.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.09. 18,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,223,975. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 545.27% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,277,876.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $270,207.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,123 shares of company stock worth $1,852,350. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 94,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 63,009 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 80,139 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 14,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 148,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 69,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

