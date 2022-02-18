Analysts Set Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Target Price at $45.00

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,223,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,635,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $690,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 91,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 77,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.91. The company had a trading volume of 326,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,780. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.76. Cohu has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.85.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cohu will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

