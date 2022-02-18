Analysts Set Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Target Price at $111.29

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.14.

COLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CL King upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.30. 10,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,004. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.34 and its 200-day moving average is $98.70. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.40%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

