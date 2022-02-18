Analysts Set Expectations for Grand Canyon Education, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr expects that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,977. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.52 and its 200 day moving average is $84.48.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 24.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.