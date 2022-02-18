Analysts Set Expectations for Precision Drilling Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Precision Drilling in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PDS. CIBC boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.73.

NYSE:PDS opened at $57.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $59.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.99.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.25). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.10) EPS. Precision Drilling’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

