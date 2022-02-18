Analysts Set Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Target Price at $26.44

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRCH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st.

Get Porch Group alerts:

PRCH stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $8.15. 1,812,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Porch Group has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $104,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $605,585. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Porch Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.