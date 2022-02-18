Analysts Set SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target at $306.00

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $306.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of SITM traded down $10.94 on Friday, reaching $186.94. The stock had a trading volume of 307,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.10. SiTime has a 12-month low of $75.81 and a 12-month high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SiTime will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total transaction of $58,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Akira Takata sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.71, for a total value of $453,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,354 shares of company stock valued at $21,082,369 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 1.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 0.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

