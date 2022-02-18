Analysts Set Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Price Target at $28.67

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TROX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Tronox stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. 101,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,055. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89. Tronox has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tronox will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

