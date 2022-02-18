Analysts Set Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target at $33.40

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VRDN traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.84. 29,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,109. The company has a market cap of $387.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.13. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24.

In other news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $327,482.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,426,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,978,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $18,650,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $14,531,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $9,870,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.