Analysts Set zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Target Price at €365.33

Shares of zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €365.33 ($415.15).

ZO1 has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €480.00 ($545.45) price objective on shares of zooplus in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Baader Bank set a €480.00 ($545.45) price objective on shares of zooplus in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €480.00 ($545.45) price objective on shares of zooplus in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of ETR ZO1 remained flat at $€470.20 ($534.32) during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 656 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of -623.61. zooplus has a 12 month low of €181.60 ($206.36) and a 12 month high of €491.80 ($558.86). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €474.60 and a 200-day moving average price of €451.53.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.