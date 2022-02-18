Analyzing ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and QuantumScape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A N/A N/A QuantumScape N/A -15.75% -12.24%

46.3% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of QuantumScape shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ESS Tech and QuantumScape’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A N/A -$3.29 million N/A N/A QuantumScape N/A N/A -$1.68 billion ($2.86) -5.65

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ESS Tech and QuantumScape, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 0 5 0 3.00 QuantumScape 0 4 1 0 2.20

ESS Tech currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 439.11%. QuantumScape has a consensus price target of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 139.27%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than QuantumScape.

Summary

ESS Tech beats QuantumScape on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESS Tech

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

