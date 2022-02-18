Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.90.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,221 shares of company stock worth $10,035,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $123.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.28 and a 200 day moving average of $127.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

