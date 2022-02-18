Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of DHB Capital worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in DHB Capital during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in DHB Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DHBC opened at $9.71 on Friday. DHB Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

