Ancora Advisors LLC Invests $198,000 in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Omnichannel Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Omnichannel Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Omnichannel Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in Omnichannel Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Athanor Capital LP increased its holdings in Omnichannel Acquisition by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 38,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Omnichannel Acquisition by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCA stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42.

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp.

