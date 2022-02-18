Ancora Advisors LLC Invests $226,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCL. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,753,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,986,000 after buying an additional 617,580 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 326.5% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 351,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 269,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 526.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 192,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,410,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,971,000 after purchasing an additional 121,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,549,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCL stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.07.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.