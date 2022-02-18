Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 21,088 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 91.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,088 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 45.4% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Leidos by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,642,000 after purchasing an additional 69,703 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 263,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,347,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 60.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 588,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,597,000 after purchasing an additional 221,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $91.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.66. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $108.83.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leidos from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

