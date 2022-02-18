Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) versus Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) Critical Survey

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) and Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Optibase alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Optibase and Angel Oak Mortgage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A Angel Oak Mortgage 0 2 4 0 2.67

Angel Oak Mortgage has a consensus target price of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 17.99%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than Optibase.

Profitability

This table compares Optibase and Angel Oak Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optibase -14.93% -2.46% -0.92% Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Optibase shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Optibase shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Optibase and Angel Oak Mortgage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optibase $14.87 million 4.14 $6.43 million ($0.40) -29.47 Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Optibase has higher revenue and earnings than Angel Oak Mortgage.

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage beats Optibase on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Optibase

Optibase Ltd. is a real estate investment company, which engages in purchasing and operating real estate properties intended for lease and resale. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Optibase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optibase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.