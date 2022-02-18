Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY) Short Interest Up 41.2% in January

Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of AITUY stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68. Anritsu has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Get Anritsu alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Anritsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anritsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.