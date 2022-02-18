Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 36.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Shares of AM opened at $9.50 on Friday. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AM. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 29,091 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 26,938 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 53,778 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.