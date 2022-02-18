Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. Antero Resources’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Antero Resources stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.75. 13,279,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,613,697. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $3,258,569.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 1,064.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,896,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 398,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.31.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

