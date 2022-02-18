Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director A B. Krongard Buys 1,375 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $81.07.
Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 438.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,011 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,101 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,722,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,922 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,134,000. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,408,000.
A number of brokerages have commented on APO. Argus increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.
About Apollo Global Management
Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
