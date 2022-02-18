Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director A B. Krongard Buys 1,375 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 438.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,011 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,101 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,722,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,922 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,134,000. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,408,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on APO. Argus increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

