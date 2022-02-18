Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Short Interest Down 24.6% in January

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 586,100 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the January 15th total of 777,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 773,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,772,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after buying an additional 232,373 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 37,597 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,112,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 326,301 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS grew its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 298,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 98,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APSG stock remained flat at $$9.89 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,587. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

