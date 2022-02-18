Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded up $6.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,424. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.49 and a beta of 1.76. Appian has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $222.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.87.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APPN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In other Appian news, Director Michael G. Devine acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $26,476.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 126,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 153,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,711,032. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Appian by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

