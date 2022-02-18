Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target boosted by Tigress Financial from $198.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.48.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $168.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.29. Apple has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Apple by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $425,686,000 after buying an additional 317,253 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.