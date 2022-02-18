Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Raised by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 381,189 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 1.9% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $912,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,380,486,000 after buying an additional 908,866 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Applied Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,668,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $892,136,000 after acquiring an additional 747,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,539 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.60.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.88. 167,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,812,011. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.09 and its 200-day moving average is $142.05. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.