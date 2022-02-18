Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $172.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $166.00 to $172.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.60.

AMAT traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.90. 63,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,812,011. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $105.50 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $437,398,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $401,644,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after buying an additional 1,958,477 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

