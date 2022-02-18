AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.92-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.920-$1.000 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.00.

AptarGroup stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.61. 362,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,586. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $112.37 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 103.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after buying an additional 77,169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,005,000 after buying an additional 55,290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

