Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will announce sales of $4.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.50 billion and the lowest is $4.05 billion. Aptiv reported sales of $4.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year sales of $18.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.80 billion to $18.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.41 billion to $22.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aptiv.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

NYSE APTV traded down $2.42 on Tuesday, hitting $140.71. The stock had a trading volume of 19,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,266. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $127.63 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.38.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,360,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 17,807.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,552,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,880 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,574,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.