Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.15

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $1.02. Aqua Metals shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 421,287 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AQMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $77.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Aqua Metals news, insider Benjamin S. Taecker sold 35,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $45,308.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 124,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $158,081.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQMS. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,400,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 510,841 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 576.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 443,836 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 268,141 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 345,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 209,891 shares during the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aqua Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

