Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.15

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $1.02. Aqua Metals shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 421,287 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $77.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72.

In related news, insider Benjamin S. Taecker sold 35,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $45,308.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 124,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $158,081.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,400,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 510,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,861,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 56,733 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 22.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 268,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 27,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aqua Metals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. 18.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

