Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Get Aravive alerts:

NASDAQ ARAV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.14. 3,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,003. Aravive has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aravive by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aravive (ARAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.