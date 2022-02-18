Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.02

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $1.08. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 156,819 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of -0.60.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 39.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKDA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 410,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 74,646 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

