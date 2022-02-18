Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Stock Position Lowered by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Argan were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGX. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Argan by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 427,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,669,000 after buying an additional 91,760 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Argan by 545.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 86,929 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Argan by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after buying an additional 81,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Argan by 1,105.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,089 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Argan by 40.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 51,341 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Argan stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average is $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.53. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $124.45 million for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 9.10%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

