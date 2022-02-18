ArGoApp Price Tops $0.34 on Top Exchanges (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. ArGoApp has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArGoApp coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ArGoApp has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ArGoApp alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00044498 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,757.91 or 0.06913673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,925.41 or 1.00087067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00048620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00051563 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003140 BTC.

ArGoApp Coin Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGoApp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArGoApp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArGoApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGoApp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.