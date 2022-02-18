Argus Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (ARGUS)

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Argus has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Argus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Argus has a market capitalization of $936.24 and approximately $9.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,789.34 or 1.00058134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00069444 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00028088 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002413 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00020417 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.75 or 0.00362439 BTC.

Argus Coin Profile

ARGUS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Argus’ official website is www.argusnetwork.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Argus is an open source layer P2P accounting & auditing tool and is used to help support network security management and network forensics. ARGUS is the underlying asset in the Argus platform. It's a PoW cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. “

Argus Coin Trading

