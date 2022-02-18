Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Trading Down 16.1%

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) shares were down 16.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $7.94. Approximately 303 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Arjo AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88.

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. The company offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

