ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 144.33%.

ARR stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.55. 2,995,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,222. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $766.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.04%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 54.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jonestrading lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.